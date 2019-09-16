Florida mom and 4 kids missing for 6 weeks

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – A Florida woman and her four children have been missing for six weeks, according to authorities.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Casei Jones, 32, and four children: Cameron Bowers, 10, Preston Bowers, 5, Mercalli Jones, 2, and Aiyana Jones, 1.

Jones and her children were last seen in the Ocala area.

Deputies said that Jones’ family and friends have not heard from her in six weeks and are worried for their well-being.

Jones is believed to be driving a 2019 Chrystler Pacifica with Florida tag 91SEJ.

Anyone with information regarding the family’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

