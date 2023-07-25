BAKER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida mother was arrested after deputies said she left her four children in a hot car on “one of the hottest days of the month.”

Deputies responded to a business in Baker County on Friday after a witness reported seeing four children inside a car that was not running.

The sheriff’s office said all of the children were under the age of 10. The kids appeared to be sweating and in discomfort after being left in the car for about 20 minutes.

Deputies said they arrested the children’s mother, 26-year-old Tiffany Dillman, at the scene. She was charged with four counts of child neglect.

Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden thanked the witness who noticed the children in the car and quickly called 911.

“It is critical that our community understands the importance of making responsible decisions related to the safety of our children and we encourage anyone else who believes they are a witness to neglect or abuse to report it immediately,” the sheriff’s office said.