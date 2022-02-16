Florida mom accused of instigating fight at SkyZone

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida mom faces a slew of charges for instigating a fight between her 13-year-old daughter and another girl at SkyZone in Fort Myers.

According to WBBH, Joslyn Figueroa, 36, her daughter and another 13-year-old child were fighting in the SkyZone parking lot.

The fight broke up, and the victim walked inside and away from Figueroa and her daughter. But not long after, Figueroa followed and walked into SkyZone with her daughter.

According to the arrest report obtained by WBBH, Several people pointed out the girl who’d been fighting with Figueroa’s daughter, and Figueroa yelled “let’s go, f*ck her up!”

Figueora punched the child several times and allegedly taunted the girl, saying “I told you” and “b*tch, you tried it!”

Police say the girl Figueora’s daughter attacked suffered a dislocated shoulder and multiple muscle strains.

Figueroa faces two charges of child cruelty, one charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and one charge for inciting a riot. Her bond has been set at $21,500.