MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida mother has been charged with second-degree murder after it was revealed her infant son died from “abusive head and neck trauma,” according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 27, deputies, along with Marion County Fire Rescue crews, responded to a home in Summerfield for reports of an unresponsive infant. From there, 17-month-old Jermiyah was taken to AdventHealth Belleview and later transferred to UF Health Shands Hospital for treatment.

According to the sheriff’s office, the infant’s mother, 36-year-old Tracie Puskac, told detectives Jermiyah was “banging his head on the floor” around 8:30 p.m. the night before. Puskac said she decided to move the infant to a “safe spot” and “held him down.”

A short while later, around 10 p.m., Puskac said Jermiyah became “stiff as a board,” and she decided to put him to bed. She then told deputies that when she woke up around 7 a.m. the next day, she found that her son’s lips were “blue and his breathing shallow.”

That’s when she had her mother call 911.

Throughout several interviews, detectives said Puskac’s versions of the night’s events continued to change, giving detectives different accounts of how Jermiyah hit his head.

According to detectives, when the mother was asked why she didn’t call 911 when the boy became “stiff” the night before, she told them that she didn’t want the Department of Children and Families (DCF) to come and take her children away again.

The sheriff’s office stated that DCF has an open case with Puskac and “had previously removed the children from the home.”

On April 29, two days after Jermiyah was treated for his injuries, he tragically passed away. And on July 7, the Medical Examiner’s Office revealed the autopsy report, which showed the 17-month-old died from complications of a skull fracture, subdural hemorrhage, and traumatic brain and spinal cord injury due to abusive head and neck trauma.

Due to Jermiyah’s injuries, the sheriff’s office ruled his death a homicide. According to MCSO, Detective Lightle’s investigation determined that Jerimyah’s injuries were “too severe to be caused by any of Puskac’s scenarios.”

On Monday, deputies located Puskac at her home and arrested her for second-degree murder. She is currently being held at the Marion County Jail with no bond.