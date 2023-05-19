DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida mother was arrested for allegedly deserting her child on Mother’s Day, according to police.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that Taylor Brewer, 30, made a first appearance in court Thursday after being arrested on charges of unlawful desertion of a child and child abuse.

Police in Daytona Beach said Brewer’s 11-year-old son wandered into a 7-Eleven on South Atlantic Avenue Sunday while crying.

“There’s a little boy here. He said his mom left him,” said the store clerk while calling 911. “His mom left him at the slingshot.”

According to police, the child had been staying with Brewer and his younger sibling at a nearby hotel.

The police report said the child told officers Brewer put the younger brother in their car at the slingshot ride but wouldn’t let him in the vehicle, jabbing the child in the stomach with her car keys before taking off.

Police said they found a family friend to take care of the child, who told them that the friend has taken care of him previously. According to the report, Brewer had kicked the 11-year-old out of their home in the past.

WESH reported that Brewer had been given a $2,500 bond for each count and was ordered to have no contact with the 11-year-old. The Department of Children and Families is said to also be investigating the situation.