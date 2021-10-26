Florida mom abandoned baby outside restaurant, police say

MIAMI (WFLA/NBC) — A Miami woman faces criminal charges after allegedly abandoning her baby at a cafe, according to police.

WTVJ reports that officers were sent to Aura Bistro Cafe after someone spotted an abandoned baby outside the restaurant.

An affidavit said authorities found the child’s mother intoxicated and wandering around the area. Police said a witness recognized the woman as a friend of her daughter’s and identified her as 20-year-old Tiffany Giron.

According to the witness, Giron arrived with her baby around 7:50 p.m.

Officers took Giron into custody and tried to interview her late Sunday, but officers said she was too intoxicated, becoming too hostile and incoherent for detectives to continue.

A search of the woman’s purse also found two rocks of crack cocaine.

A judge has put Giron under a stay-away order from her baby following her appearance in bond court Monday, according to WTVJ.