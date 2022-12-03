PENSACOLA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida preacher was arrested Friday on federal and state charges after being accused of sex crimes, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The FDLE said its agents and agents with Homeland Security Investigations arrested Jason R. Moore, 42, of Milton.

Authorities said Moore was “a preacher who led missionary trips in Florida, throughout the United States, Canada, and Fiji.”

According to the FDLE, the preacher has been accused of committing lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 in 2006 while in Pensacola.

The U. S. Department of Justice also said Moore was charged on federal charges for illicit sexual conduct in foreign places. The charges stem from sex crimes the defendant committed in Fiji from March 2013 to February 2016.

Moore is still under investigation for having alleged sexual contact with minors. The FDLE is asking anyone with information on any potential victims to call their investigators at 850-595-2100.