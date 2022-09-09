TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Bowling Green, Florida.

Authorities said McKenzie Litton, 15, was last seen in the area of State Road 62 near Theatre Road.

McKenzie was described as a white female standing 5 feet 2 inches tall, 93 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with grey sparkles, black leggings, and torn blue jeans.

McKenzie has a scar on the left side of her head above her ear. Her navel is also pierced.

anyone with information on the whereabouts of McKenzie is asked to call the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office at 863-773-4144 or 911.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.