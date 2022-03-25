TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Pensacola.

Authorities said Naiomi Wicker, 14, was last seen in the area of the 4700 block of West Fairfield Drive in Pensacola wearing a pink hoodie.

She was described as a black female, standing roughly 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Wicker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620 or 911.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.