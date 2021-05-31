Florida Missing Child Alert issued for non-verbal Jacksonville boy

TAMPA (WFLA) –  Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a young boy who went missing in Jacksonville.

Gavin Douyon was reported missing just before 6 p.m. in the 12000 block of Chester Creek in Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Gavin wandered off in an unknown direction and the child has been diagnosed with Autism and is non-verbal.

Gavin is a Black male who is 3’0” and 30 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with ‘POLO’ on it and dark blue shorts. He was not wearing any shoes, according to JSO.

Anyone with information on Gavin’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the JSO at 904-630-0500.

