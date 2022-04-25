FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing baby out of Fort Pierce, Florida.

According to the FDLE, two-month-old Azzan Lisby was last seen in the area of the 1700 block of North 12th Street and has been missing since Feb. 16.

Lisby is two feet tall, weighing 10 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. A photo has not been released of the child.

The child may be in the company of Robert Lisby, a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and Joy Tyler, a black female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. Robert may have a tattoo on his right forearm.

The three may be traveling in a 2017, gray Dodge Durango, FL tag number PETC97.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-465-5770 or 911.