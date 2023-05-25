JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for a month-old baby from Jacksonville.

Police are searching for Armoni Francis, who is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, weighing seven pounds.

The child was last seen at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of the 2200 block of West 14th Street with 43-year-old Kondwani Thomas, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Armoni Francis (left) and Kondwani Thomas, 43. (Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office)

Thomas is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’4″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. Thomas was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white shoes, and was carrying a blue and black backpack-style diaper bag.

“Due to the circumstances surrounding the disappearance, we are seeking their location in an effort to ascertain their safety,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone who sees the child or Thomas, or who has information about their whereabouts, is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.