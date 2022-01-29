Florida missing child alert issued for 9-year-old boy

9-year-old Jaxon Nickerson

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida missing child alert was issued for 9-year-old Jaxon Nickerson, who was last seen in the area of the 7000 block of 160th Trail in Live Oak, Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement described Nickerson as a white male, approximately 4 feet tall, weighing 65 pounds with long blonde hair, usually worn in a ponytail, and hazel eyes.

Authorities said Nickerson may be in the company of Samantha Nickerson, a white female, described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, 125 pounds with sandy hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nickerson is asked to contact the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 362-2222 or 911.

