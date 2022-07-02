(WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 6-year-old girl who was last seen near the 4700 block of South Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers.

Authorities described the missing 6-year-old, Dayenna Johnson, as a black female, who stands approximately 4 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Dayenna may in the company of 35-year-old Joeneather Singletary, a black female, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Dayenna may also be in the company of Billy Johnson, a black male, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

The three may be traveling in a 2008, blue Chevrolet Malibu, FL tag number KKC1Y or a gold Ford Explorer, Florida tag number 78ADL.

Anyone with information on Dayenna’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.

This is a developing story.