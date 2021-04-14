Florida missing child alert issued for 6-year-old Fort Myers boy

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida authorities are searching for a 6-year-old boy who was reported missing in North Fort Myers.

A Missing Child Alert was issued for Jordan Johnson, who was last seen in the 14000 block of Cleveland Avenue in North Fort Myers.

Jordan is white, 4 feet tall and weighs 47 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a red shirt with basketball, football, and soccer ball designs, blue shorts, and dark blue shoes.

FDLE says Jordan may be in the company of his father Julian Johnson, a white man who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. They may be traveling in a 2021, black Honda Pilot, FL tag number KXQL27.

The boy was taken by his biological father, Julian Johnson, during a carjacking on Sunday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The incident wasn’t reported to deputies for three days, on Wednesday afternoon, due to “religious reasons.”

The carjacking was at 14180 North Cleveland Avenue, which is the “Superior Psychic Center.” Jordan’s mother and grandfather were spotted at the psychic center Wednesday evening speaking with detectives.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has reason to believe the father and child could be in the Winter Garden area, just outside Orlando.

Those with information about their whereabouts should call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or 911.