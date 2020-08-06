Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 5-month-old boy

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 5-month-old Levy County boy.

Kingston Rome was last seen on Northwest 1st Circle in Williston, Florida, FDLE says. FDLE believes he may be in the company of 15-year-old Victoria Rome.

Kingston is 2 feet tall, weighs 10 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Victoria is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these children please contact the Williston Police Department at 352-528-4991 or 911.