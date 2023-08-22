MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 4-year-old girl from Miami on Tuesday.

Miami police are searching for Carolina Rodriguez Vizcarra, who was last seen in the area of the 200th block of NW 15th Street, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Vizcarra is described as a white-Hispanic female and is 3 feet 1 inch tall, 27 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Carolina Rodriguez Vizcarra (left) and Carolina Vizcarra Olvera (courtesy FDLE)

Police believe Vizcarra is in the company of an adult and “may be in danger of death or serious bodily injury.” Carolina Vizcarra Olvera, a white-Hispanic female, is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Vizcarra’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

