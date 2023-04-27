TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for 4-year-old Noah Beebe, who was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Beebes Way in Carrabelle, Florida.

Authorities described Beebe as a white male standing roughly 3 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt or maybe fully nude.

Noah Beebe (Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tallahassee)

Beebe may be in the company of an all-American Bully dog with a white face and brown body. The dog’s name is Loki.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this child is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 850-670-8500 or 911.

