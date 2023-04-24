TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert Monday for an 11-month-old girl and a 1-year-old boy after they were last seen in Williston.
The alert was cancelled late Monday night.
