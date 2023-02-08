CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert was issued for a 2-year-old boy who was last seen in the Crystal River area.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 2-year-old Elias Brucker, described as a white male, was last seen in the area of the 2100 block of North Sunshine Path in Crystal River.

Authorities said Brucker is roughly 2 feet 5 inches tall, 30 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a diaper and green and beige velcro sandals.

Brucker may be in the company of Andrea Sizemore, a white female who stands roughly 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this child is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-726-4488 or 911.

