Florida missing child alert issued for 2-year-old girl last seen mid-February

Florida

by: WESH 2

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Alachua County Sheriff’s Office

WALDO, Fla. (WESH)—Authorities in Florida are asking for help locating a missing 2-year-old girl last seen in mid-February in Alachua County.

Christine Martin was last seen on Feb. 15, in Waldo. She may be in the company of Jennife Goode, 26, and Robert Martin, 49.

Officials said they may be traveling toward Starke, Florida in a black 2002 Toyota Camry with Florida tag, GAHR82.

Christine has blond hair and is about 2-feet tall.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

CSX closes St Pete road for emergency repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled "CSX closes St Pete road for emergency repairs"

Wendy's officially joins breakfast game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wendy's officially joins breakfast game"

Gov. Desantis discussing 2 positive Bay area Coronavirus tests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Desantis discussing 2 positive Bay area Coronavirus tests"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Officials respond to 2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials respond to 2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Florida"

2 people ‘presumptively tested positive’ for coronavirus in Manatee, Hillsborough Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 people ‘presumptively tested positive’ for coronavirus in Manatee, Hillsborough Co."

31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say"

Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week"

41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school

Thumbnail for the video titled "41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school"

3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss