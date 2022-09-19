TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 2-year-old boy who was last seen in Monticello, Florida, according to authorities.

The Florida Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tallahassee said 2-year-old Kyson Washington, described only as a black male standing 2 feet tall, weighing 20 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes, was last seen in the area of the 1400 block of East Clark Avenue in Monticello.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a black shirt and a diaper.

The child may be in the company of Karlee Soldiew, a black female, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Kyson and Soldiew may be traveling in a vehicle. They may also be in the company of an unknown black male, authorities added.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the child is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 1-850-997-2523 or 911.

