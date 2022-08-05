TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 17-year-old girl who vanished in Collier County.

Octavia Joseph was last seen in the 2600 block of Horseshoe Drive South in Naples, wearing a white T-shirt, green shorts and black slippers. Her shirt has the words “ninjas floss better” on it.

Authorities said Joseph is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has black hair with blonde tips.

Investigators suspect she might be traveling in a silver Toyota Corolla with a red bumper.

Those with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to call the Naples Police Department at 239-213-4844 or 911.