TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in the Lake City area of Columbia County.

Authorities said Dalia Martinez-Lopez, who is described as a white-hispanic female standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen along Southeast Woodhaven Street in Lake City wearing a black shirt.

Dalia is also known to wear glasses.

Anyone with information on Dalia’s whereabouts is asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-758-1095 or 911.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.