UPDATE: Deputies say Sullivan has been located and is safe.

TAMPA (WFLA) – Deputies need your help locating a missing child last seen in Fort Walton Beach.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 17-year-old Charlotte Sullivan was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Carson Drive SE in Fort Walton Beach.

Sullivan is described as 5 feet tall, weighing about 90 pounds, with light brown hair, brown eyes and has a noticeable mole on the left side of her neck.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing a navy short sleeve shirt and blue jeans with holes in them.