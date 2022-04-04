NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida authorities are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Naples.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Carlos Ramirez, 14, was last seen Monday on 55th Terrace South West in Naples.

Ramirez is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a green shirt and torn black pants at the time of his disappearance.

If you know where he is, call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300 or 911.