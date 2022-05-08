TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for 14-year-old Staci Mckenzie, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tallahassee.

Authorities said Mckenzie was last seen in the area of Charlie Johns Street and US Highway 20 in Blountstown, Florida, wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, white shoes, and black socks.

Mckenzie was described as a white female standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. She may be traveling in a white Chevrolet pickup truck, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Mckenzie’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 850-674-5049 or 911.

