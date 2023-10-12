TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 14-year-old girl from Levy County on Thursday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Baylee Noel was last seen in the area of the 21800 block of S.E. 62nd Street in Morriston.

Baylee is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and green striped sweater with an image of Freddy Kreuger on it, blue jeans, and brown and pink cowboy boots.

She may be carrying a white and pink Disney “Tangled” backpack with yellow suns and a

green chameleon. She has a scar on her right foot.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Levy County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 486-5111 or call 911.