TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Winter Springs.

Police are looking for Kyleigh Curtis, who is white, 5 feet 1 inches and weighs about 95 pounds. She has blonde hair, hazel eyes and a small birthmark on her left arm.

Curtis was last seen in the 1100 block of North Highway 1792 in Winter Springs, wearing a hot pink hoodie, light pink sweatpants and black shoes. Police said she may be carrying two small white bags.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Winter Springs Police Department at 407-327-1000 or 911.