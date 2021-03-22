14-year-old boy located following Florida Missing Child Alert

UPDATE: Elijah Lee has been located safely.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old boy.

Officials say Elijah Lee was last seen at about 6:40 p.m. before he walked away from his home in the 4000 block of Muscadine Court in Southwest Jacksonville. Lee has autism, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Lee is 5’7” and 130 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing a dark gray Adidas shirt with white lettering, black shorts and brown sandals.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lee please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

