BOCA RATON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old boy who disappeared in Boca Raton Saturday.

According to the Boca Raton Police Department, Luke Naguib, 14, was last seen in the area of the 1200 block of Southwest 15th Avenue in Boca Raton.

Naguib is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

According to authorities, he was last seen wearing a blue Adidas t-shirt, blue jeans and blue Croc shoes.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Boca Raton Police Department at 561-368-6201 or call 911.