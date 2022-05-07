TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for 14-year-old Aiden Pierce Howey, who was last seen in the area of the 5300 block of Shoffner Boulevard North in Crestview, Florida.

Authorities described the teen as a white male, standing 6 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. Aiden was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a “Batman” logo, grey and black jogging pants, and Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information on Aiden’s whereabouts is asked to call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 #1 or 911.

