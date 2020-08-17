Florida missing child alert issued for 13-year-old girl

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 13-year-old Boynton Beach girl.
The Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said London Gordon was last seen in the area of High Ridge Way and Commerce Road.
London is 4 feet 9 inches tall and about 128 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray athletic pants.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please
contact the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-742-6100 or 911.
