Florida missing child alert issued for 13-year-old girl

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FDLE

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 13-year-old Boynton Beach girl.

The Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said London Gordon was last seen in the area of High Ridge Way and Commerce Road.

London is 4 feet 9 inches tall and about 128 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray athletic pants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please
contact the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-742-6100 or 911.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss