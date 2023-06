DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Makhia Bush was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Dolphin Fleet Circle in Daytona Beach.

She may be carrying a pink and black Adidas duffle bag.

Anyone with information on Makhia’s whereabouts is asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5246 or 911.