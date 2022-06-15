TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a Missing Child Alert Wednesday for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday in the area of the Northeast 11th Avenue in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Authorities said Yvens Clervoir, 12, described only as a back male, standing at 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, black pants, and black-and-white Vans shoes.

Clervoir may be traveling on a black bicycle.

Anyone with information on Clervoir’s whereabouts is asked to call the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-742-6100 or 911.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.