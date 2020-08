MIAMI (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old from Miami according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Jayla Jones was last seen in the 100 block of NE 67th Street in Miami.

Jayla is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jayla please contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 911.