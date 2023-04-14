(WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for an 11-year-old boy from Broward County early Friday morning.

Authorities are searching for Elijah Ward, who was last seen in the 4100 block of N.E. 21st Terrace in Lighthouse Point, a coastal town just north of Pompano Beach.

Elijah Ward is five feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. He has blown hair and hazel eyes,

Police said he was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket and shorts of an unknown color. He was not wearing shoes.

The FDLE said he is considered endangered.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is contact the Lighthouse Point Police Department at 954-942-8080 or call 911.