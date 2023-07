NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for an 11-month-old Naples girl.

Law enforcement officers said Faith Rivero Dios was last seen in the area of the 5500 block of Johnquil Lane in Naples. She may be with Rosmary Dios Mons.

Anyone with information about Faith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300 or 911.