PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 10-year-old boy from Panama City on Friday.

Quinterian Lacey was last seen in the 800 block of Hamilton Avenue, according to the alert from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. They did not specify what time he went missing.

Quinterian Lacey is four feet tall and 100 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he may have been wearing a blue jacket and black shoes when he went missing.

Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3112 or 911.

To activate a Missing Child Alert, the following four criteria must be met:

1) The child is under the age of 18

2) Law enforcement has a well-founded belief, based on an active investigation, that the child is in danger of death or serious bodily injury

3) There is a detailed description or photograph of the child to broadcast to the public

4) The local law enforcement agency of jurisdiction recommends activation

To learn more about the difference between a Florida Missing Child Alert and a Florida AMBER ALERT, visit the FDLE website.