Florida missing child alert issued for 10-year-old in Miami

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida missing child alert was issued Saturday night for a 1-year-old boy who was last seen near the 7000 block of Northeast Miami Court in Miami.

Authorities said Jerman Octelus, 10, was last seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts with white stripes. He is described as a black male, standing approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall, and weighing 116 pounds.

Anyone with information on Octelus’ whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at (305) 579-6111 or 911.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.