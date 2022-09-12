TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for a 1-month-old boy who was reported missing in Delray Beach.

The child, Kain Waters, was last seen in the 4800 block of South Swinton Avenue. Authorities did not release a photo of the child, but said he is white–Hispanic and weighs about 6 pounds.

The infant may be in the company of Jasmine Dejesus, a 26-year-old white-Hispanic woman who stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Authorities said she was last seen wearing a black top and gray pants.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the FDLE or the Delray Beach Police Department at 561-243-7800 or 911.