PENSACOLA, Fla. (WFLA) — Even the biggest baseball fans have dreamed of staying the night in a baseball stadium, right? Well, now you can, thanks to a Florida baseball team.

Florida’s Pensacola Blue Wahoos are offering up their entire ballpark to fans to rent on Airbnb. The stadium is listed at a whopping $5,143 a night, but guests will have full access to the clubhouse, batting cages, and the field itself!

“Welcome to the ULTIMATE baseball experience!” the listing read. “For the first time ever, a professional baseball stadium is available for rent on Airbnb, giving fans the most intimate, behind-the-scenes ballpark experience in history.”

The Biloxi Shuckers practice at the Pensacola Blue Wahoos’ stadium in Pensacola, Fla., Wednesday, April 8, 2015. The Shuckers are a Double-A affiliate in Biloxi, Miss., of the Milwaukee Brewers and have no home field while waiting for their stadium to be constructed. (AP Photo/Michael Spooneybarger)

The Airbnb listing features a bedroom that’s directly connected to the stadium’s clubhouse, unlimited ballpark access, clubhouse TVs, ping pong tables, and everything else needed to make your stay the best experience.

To see the listing or to book your stay at the Blue Wahoos stadium, visit here.