SARASOTA, Fla. (SNN TV) – As of Saturday, the minimum wage in Florida went up $1 per hour.

It’s part of a measure approved by voters in 2020. The measure raises the state’s minimum wage by $1 a year until it hits $15 in 2026. The minimum wage for non-tipped employees is now $12 an hour, and tipped employees will get $8.97 an hour.

That’s compared to the $7.25 minimum wage nationally.

What can $40 extra a week get you? That pays for a little over 10 gallons of gas, four super-saver tickets at the Sarasota Cinébistro, or a one-day pass for both an adult and child to Sarasota Jungle Gardens.

In total, a dollar increase means an extra $2,080 a year. Working minimum wage in Florida will now make you about $24,960 per year, before taxes.