MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WFLA) — A 29-year-old Florida middle school teacher was arrested last week after police said he paid a 13-year-old student in exchange for explicit pictures.

On Friday, Mauricio Ruiz was arrested on a charge of offenses against students by an authority figure, an arrest report obtained by NBC Affiliate WTVJ said. At the time of his arrest, Ruiz was employed as a teacher at Thomas Jefferson K-8. The report said the incident happened while he was working at another school, West Miami Middle.

According to the report, students told a South Miami Middle School resource officer that the 13-year-old had been “involved in a relationship” with Ruiz, who was her teacher in 2021.

When the girl was in sixth-grade, Ruiz allegedly sent her a friend request and they began communicating through Instagram. Then things escalated, and the two began making video calls and exchanged explicit photos, the report said.

“Their relationship escalated to video calls, sending explicit photos, and receiving money via Cashapp in exchange for pictures,” the report said.

The report alleged Ruiz would request to see her outside of her home alone, “confessed his love to her,” and sent the 13-year-old naked pictures of himself. The report also said the girl claimed Ruiz sent her $50 on Cash App for her pictures.

According to the report, the girl said she had feelings for the 29-year-old but didn’t know he was her teacher until he replaced her sixth-grade math instructor.

During class, Ruiz allegedly asked her to sit in the back with him so he could “tutor her, but while he was sitting next to her, he would place his hand on her inner thigh,” the report said.

The 29-year-old was arrested at Thomas Jefferson Middle School and booked into jail. The school district released a statement on Monday saying the district is “deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations.”

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations made against this individual. After a thorough investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department and, as per the State Attorney’s Office, the individual was subsequently arrested. Conduct such as the one the employee is accused of will not be tolerated. As such, his employment with the District has been terminated and the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with Miami-Dade County Public Schools,” the district said.