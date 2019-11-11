Florida middle school P.E. coach accused of slamming student into wall

SANFORD, Fla. (WESH)—A Seminole County middle school physical education teacher has arrested for slamming student into wall during an altercation in school locker room, officials said.

According to an arrest report from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Millennium Middle School PE coach Michael Henry was arguing with a 13-year-old student who was upset about losing a football game and trying to leave the locker room without a shirt on.

Deputies said Henry tried to block the student from leaving the locker room and when the student bumped into Henry, they said he grabbed the boy and pushed him against a locker.

According to the report, a deputy was able to watch surveillance video that showed Henry grabbing the boy as he was attempting to get away. It also showed Henry placing the boy against the wall before the two fell to the ground, the report said.

The deputy said the boy was visibly upset and had a bump on his head when the deputy spoke with the boy at the school clinic.

Henry was arrested on a battery charge.

LATEST STORIES: