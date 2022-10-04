TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A small town Florida mayor was arrested and accused of battering another person with a rake while participating in a park cleanup for Hurricane Ian, according to reports.

WKMG reported the mayor of Indialantic, 59-year-old David Berkman, used a rake to hit a man in the face following a verbal confrontation.

According to the news out, Berkman was helping to clear debris in Orlando Park in Indialantic when the victim began recording him on his cellphone. The victim told authorities he recorded the mayor after Berkman made several comments about “kicking his ass.”

Soon after, Berkman grabbed a rake and hit the victim’s phone and face, the report added.

Authorities did not immediately release the root cause of the alleged outburst but noted the cellphone video lined up with the victim’s statements to officers.

The mayor was arrested and faces a misdemeanor battery charge.

Additional information was not immediately released. It is unknown if the victim suffered any injuries during the altercation.

Indialantic is a town of roughly 3,000 residents nestled along the east coast of Brevard County and is situated roughly 40 minutes south of Cape Canaveral.