Florida mansion of ‘Scarface’ Al Capone sells for $15.5M

The gate house entrance of the waterfront mansion once owned by gangster Al Capone in Miami Beach, Fla., Wednesday, March 18, 2015. The South Florida house that Capone owned for nearly two decades, and died in, is facing demolition plans. The Miami Herald reported Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 that the new owners of the nine-bedroom, Miami Beach house plan to demolish it after buying it for $10.75 million this summer. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Miami mansion of Al Capone has sold for $15.5 million.

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 1931 file photo, Chicago mobster Al Capone is seen at a football game in Chicago. (AP Photo/File)

The Miami Herald reports the home was sold to to 93 Palm Residence LLC, managed by Coral Gables accountant Toni Alam. Capone bought the waterfront house for $40,000 in 1928. He died there in 1947 from a heart attack.

Developer Todd Michael Glaser and Nelson Gonzalez bought the residence in August for $10.75 million with plans to demolish it and replace it with a more modern project, but preservationist in Miami Beach balked at their plans.

Glaser says the offer came out of the blue.