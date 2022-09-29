TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man ended up a millionaire after a stop at a grocery store landed him with a prize-winning lottery ticket.

The Florida Lottery said Michael Zoratti, 59, of Hobe Sounds won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he got from a local Winn Dixie.

Zoratti chose to receive his prize money as a lump-sum payment of $820,000. The Winn Dixie will get a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket came from the $50 games, 500X THE CASH, which allows ticket buyers to compete for a top prize of $25 million.