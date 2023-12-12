TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man led deputies on a chase that ended at their front door.

On Dec. 9, just before midnight, a Columbia County deputy was assisting paramedics with a man “experiencing an altered mental state and possibly under the influence of drugs” in Watertown.

According to a news release, the patient, identified as Stanley Williams, 35, climbed into the front of the ambulance and sped off. As a chase ensued, the ambulance struck a curb, damaging a tire.

The chase ended when the ambulance drove onto the front lawn of the sheriff’s office operations center. The grass was damaged, but there was no damage to the building.

“It’s not every day a pursuit ends at our front door,” Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter wrote in a statement. “This just goes to show that we never know what we will encounter from one moment to the next. I’m glad nobody was hurt and the suspect was not able to pose a greater risk to our community.”

Williams was taken into custody without incident and was taken to the hospital to be checked out. He faces charges of grand theft and fleeing and eluding.