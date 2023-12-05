Video: Florida manatee greets paddleboarder with rainbow spray

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida wildlife officials said they won’t be feeding manatees lettuce this winter.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission gave two reasons for its decision. Officials said there is now enough seagrass in the Mosquito Lagoon. They also said there are no indications that manatees in the area are “in poor or compromised body condition.”

In 2021, an Unusual Mortality Event (UME) was declared due to an increase in manatee deaths caused by starvation. During that year, a record-breaking 1,100 manatees died. Over the past two winter seasons, wildlife officials offered lettuce to manatees.

The FWC said the number of manatees starving from lack of seagrass this past winter was significantly reduced below what was documented during the winters 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the UME has not been declared officially over. Researchers will continue to monitor manatee health and habitat conditions and will respond to manatees in need of assistance.

Wildlife officials said they do have a plan in place to feed the manatees if there are any setbacks.